Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, September 3, 2022

Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (September 3, 2022)





Part 1 (read Part 2 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/3913))

Kiev regime continued its unsuccessful attempts to consolidate at several areas towards Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction.

The enemy has lost 23 tanks, 27 infantry combat vehicles, 14 armoured combat vehicles of other types, 9 pick-ups with large-calibre machine guns and over 230 servicemen.

Moreover, fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 2 Ukrainian Su-25 assault fighters near Sergeyevka (Kherson region), as well as 1 MiG-29 of Ukrainian Air Force converted for launching HARM anti-radar missiles near Novosyolovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

High losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) at Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction have led to a severe lack of beds, medication and blood supplies in healthcare establishments of Nikolayev and Nikolayev region.

To detect and detain the increased number of deserters, more military patrols were redeployed to Nikolayev and additional posts were deployed at the approaches to the city.





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.





💥 High-precision armament of Russian Aerospace Forces has neutralised a provisional base of a company tactical force from 95th Air Assault Brigade at Slavyansk (Donetsk People's Republic). Over 100 Ukrainian servicemen and 14 armoured and motor vehicles have been elimineted.





💥 Provisional bases of the units from 93rd Mechanised Brigade deployed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been neutralised by concentrated fire attacks. Up to 120 militants and 11 vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️ Operational-tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery continue launching attacks at the military facilities in Ukraine.





💥 53 artillery units have been neutralised at their firing positions, as well as 157 concentration areas of AFU manpower and military equipment.

The attack has resulted in the destruction of 6 munitions depots near Velikoye Artakovo, Voznesensk (Nikolayev region), Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), Melovaya (Kharkov region), Kurakhovo and Kramatorsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as 1 fuel depot of 60th Infantry Brigade of the AFU near Kramatorsk.





💥 1 launching ramp of U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-rocket launcher with ammunition resupply vehicle, as well as up to 30 servicemen have been eliminated near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russian air defence means have shot down 3 unmanned aerial vehicles near Volnovakha, Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), including 1 Bayraktar-TB2 near Kakhovka (Kherson region).





💥 3 Tochka-U tactical missiles near Chervony Mayak, Chernobayevka and Tyaginka (Kherson region), as well as 60 projectiles of multiple-rocket launchers, including 44 launched by HIMARS system, 12 by Olkha system, 4 by Uragan system near Antonovka, Berislav, Novaya Kakhovka, Sagi (Kherson region) and a pontoon near Daryevsky bridge, Kapitolovka, Kupyansk, Kamenka (Kharkov region) and Tokmak (Zaporozhye region) have been eliminated in air.

In total, 286 airplanes and 151 helicopters, 1,867 unmanned aerial vehicles, 372 air defence missile systems, 4,776 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 824 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 3,366 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 5,250 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.

Part 2 (read Part 1 (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/3912))





◽️ Despite the presence of IAEA representatives at Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, Kiev regime made another attempt to capture this facility.





💥 On September 2, at about 11.00 PM (Moscow time), two groups of a total of 42 cutters and motor boats with over 250 servicemen from special operation forces and foreign mercenaries on board made an attempt to disembark at the shore of Kakhovka reservoir near Energodar and Dneproprudnoye.





💥 The manpower was attacked by 4 Su-30 and 2 Ka-52 helicopters of Russian Aerospace Forces that has resulted in the elimination of 20 cutters and boats.

The rest of the vessels turned back and headed towards the Ukrainian coast.





💥 Russian artillery, including Malka high-capacity howitzers, launched an attack at the Ukrainian part of the shore near Vysshetarasovka and Chervonodneprovka where the rest of the manpower had disembarked.





◽️ According to available information, the unsuccessful provocation of Ukrainian nationalists has resulted in the elimination of 47 militants, including 10 foreign mercenaries, as well as in wounding 23.



