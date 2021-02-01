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Zachary "waterfalling" his Little People.
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10 views • February 01, 2021
Zachary doesn't play with toys in a normal way. He "waterfalls" anything he gets his hands on. He does love Little People right now. He also says people in the video. He has MANY OCD tendencies, behaviors, etc. He "waterfalls" toys all the time he is awake, when he is not in school or doing his school work.
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