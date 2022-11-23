LAWYER SUFFERS VAX INDUCED COLLAPSE AT CANADIAN TRUCKER TRIAL 💉💉💉

Please subscribe, share, it's free, helps the channel and others immensely!





OTTAWA – If only Ottawa native Alanis Morissette could update and re-record her 1996 hit “Ironic.” There’s a good chance Ottawa government lawyer Gabriel Poliquin did receive some good advice that he just couldn’t take, regarding the AstraZeneca viral vector DNA injections. But as Ms. Morissette said:





“Well, life has a funny way of sneaking up on you,

When you think everything’s okay and everything’s going right.”





Mr. Poliquin earned his Ph.D in linguistics from Harvard in 2006. He received his law degree from the University of Ottawa in 2010, according to his LinkedIn page. Mr. Poliquin teaches law classes at his alma mater. He’s also a lawyer with Olthius van Ert, a commercial and public law firm with offices in Vancouver and Ottawa. He’s been with the firm since June 2021.





https://thecovidblog.com/2022/11/15/gabriel-poliquin-astrazeneca-vaxxed-canadian-lawyer-suddenly-collapses-during-truckers-freedomconvoy-inquest-into-governments-use-of-emergency-powers-act/





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





