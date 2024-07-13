BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SHE'S LIVING IN 🫥 A SIMULATION
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
244 views • 9 months ago

Hello everyone, this is YOUR Daily Dose of Internet. In this video, this woman is living in a simulation.


Links To Sources:


Blind: https://www.tiktok.com/@brittybelnap/video/7389764766052388138


Cat Ring Game: https://www.tiktok.com/@msoliday/video/7383469390739606814


Tooth: https://www.tiktok.com/@lalexg09/video/7384614402374290694


Pen Beat: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9IwsJTvWFT/


Ferrets: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C817Hl-qrm-/


Fireworks: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9Bl2Q6O-Dh/


Toot: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8vXK5thU07/


Waterslide: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/zKV8WehfLU4


Nail Polish: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3QRB7BMbpI/?igsh=MWJobDUyZjdvOHJhMw%3D%3D


Turbulence: https://video.storyful.com/record/32109


Bad Bird: https://www.instagram.com/reels/C9Nql1qpmMu/


Skateboard: https://www.instagram.com/p/C57TPt0LMZx/


Turtle: https://www.instagram.com/p/C8PLLwQSOO-/


Banana: https://www.tiktok.com/@_chip___/video/7382272130269891872


Handshake: https://www.tiktok.com/@ianpepperjack/video/7389272482601012511


Pregnant: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/924955


Tornado: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1249021


Rest of the videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdkQzfvvGV5BdVmsPUNi4Dw


Songs:


Lapse - jiglr / jiglrmusic

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/3tPjLlk

Music promoted by Audio Library https://bit.ly/3tMhJmb


A Magical Journey Through Space by Leonell Cassio

  / leonellcassio

Creative Commons — Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported — CC BY-SA 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/a-magical-journey-thro...

Music promoted by Audio Library • A Magical Journey Through Space – Leo...


herbal tea by Artificial.Music / artificial-music

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported— CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/_Herbal-Tea

Music promoted by Audio Library • herbal tea – Artificial.Music (No Cop...


When Winter Rises by Vendredi / vendrediduo

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/2QNGhrw

Music promoted by Audio Library • When Winter Rises – Vendredi (No Copy...


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Welcome to your Daily Dose of Internet where I search for the best trending videos, or videos people have forgotten about, and put them all in one video. I upload 2-3 times a week to keep video quality high. I always ask for permission to share videos that I find!


If you enjoyed this video, watch my other videos as well: https://tinyurl.com/pmr7x24a


Click here to subscribe today: https://bit.ly/2Qts9Uo


►►►Follow me!


Discord: https://discord.gg/ddoi


My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmdmZp1K_kjXYBKgyqg_5LA


Twitter: https://twitter.com/ddofinternet


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dailydoseofinternet/


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DailyDoseOfInternet


If YOU film a video and think it is good enough to be featured on Daily Dose Of Internet, you can submit videos to me using the link below, and you will get paid.


Only send in videos that you personally filmed.


https://www.thedailydoseofinternet.com/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwZXulsJEtc


Thumbnail: https://www.vulture.com/amp/2019/02/15-irrefutable-reasons-we-might-be-living-in-a-simulation.html


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://phys.org/news/2016-11-matrix-style-simulation.html

