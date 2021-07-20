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REPENTANCE INVOLVES AN AFTERTHOUGHT, Romans 3:21-27; Proverbs 23:7; Hebrews 9:22, 20210718
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31 views • July 20, 2021
Repentance Involves An Afterthought 3:21-27; Proverbs 23:7; Hebrews 9:22,
Sunday, July 18, 2021 - Updated
When we see a person doing wrong, we usually try to get him to change his conduct. But the LORD Jesus did not go about it in this way. He was more interested in a change of the mind, a change of the heart, a change of the inner disposition of life. It is a fact that we do as we think; we act in accordance with what we are, and no one can deny this fundamental truth. Yet, when we seek a remedy for evil doing, we put the cart before the horse. However, in order that we may cease to do evil, we must cease to be evil.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus!
Sunday, July 18, 2021 - Updated
When we see a person doing wrong, we usually try to get him to change his conduct. But the LORD Jesus did not go about it in this way. He was more interested in a change of the mind, a change of the heart, a change of the inner disposition of life. It is a fact that we do as we think; we act in accordance with what we are, and no one can deny this fundamental truth. Yet, when we seek a remedy for evil doing, we put the cart before the horse. However, in order that we may cease to do evil, we must cease to be evil.
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus!
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