https://gettr.com/post/p29qii52960
2/25/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: Xi-the-Dead-Emperor's Russia visit is telling the Western world that if they do not agree to the so-called 12 Points, the CCP will provide more powerful lethal weapons to Vladimir Putin, and the PLA volunteers will merge with Putin's mafia gangs - Wagner Group
#XiJinping12Points #12Points #WagnerGroup #PLAvolunteers #drones #balloons
2/25/2023 文贵盖特：习死皇访问俄罗斯就是告诉西方，如果你不答应所谓的12条，中共就会向普京提供更牛的杀器，中共解放军会和瓦格纳雇佣军合体，你信不信？
#习近平访俄 #12条 #战争调解人 #瓦格纳雇佣军 #中共志愿军 #无人机 #气球
