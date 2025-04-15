Throwback: Gaddafi exposes the TRUTH about 9/11

THROWBACK: Muammar Gaddafi exposes the TRUTH about 9/11

“The terrorists who hit New York are not from Afghan. They are not Afghani. They did not use the airplanes or take off from Iraq or Afghanistan by airplanes. They flew from JFK airport here in New York. The whole action was done here. They were trained here. They did not train or they were not trained in Iraq or in Afghanistan.”

This was a partial from the "Larry King" show.