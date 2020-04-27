2020 Virus 51 | Ep.44 | Tony Blair reveals his hand in the games ? Adrian

#Adrian #BillGates #GretaThunbergIn this episode I want to take a look at another player who has just revealed his part in the games. None other than Tony Blair. The man who speaks with a forked tongue. Lied about weapons of mass destruction to get us into an illegal war, then carried on his peacekeeping activities by becoming a very successful weapons consultant.We are witnessing the roll out of a change from elected governance to an unelected tyranny and a technocratic state prison. Where is your line in the sand?A price worth paying: Tech, Privacy and the fight against Covid-19.As always please do your own research, thinking and draw your own conclusions.If this resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: