PFIZER SECRETLY ADDS MEDICATION TO STABILIZE HEART ATTACK VICTIMS IN YOUR CHILDHOOD "VACCINE"

JESUS-IS-THE-WAY: Because, yeah, heart attack stabilization drugs totally help protect you from “Convid 1984”. Children have virtually no chance of getting “Convid 1984” because they don’t have as many receptors for the spike protein to bind to as adults do. The teens who have been given the gene manipulation shot, because it’s NOT A VACCINE, have a 70 times higher risk of the jabs causing deadly cardiac diseases, but the CDC says kill them, I mean, jab them anyway. The lower the age of the child who is injected, the higher the risk of the jab causing lethal cardiac diseases. The theory for why this is the case is that younger children have been injected with a large number of other vaccines in a closer time frame than teens, and the byproducts from those vaccines are more abundant in younger children, which causes problems when the mRNA is injected into them. They didn’t do a study on a significant number of children to even obtain an adequate overview of the risks of giving children the jab, but in the children who did take it, it caused death, paralysis, lethal heart complications, and neurological disorders, and nobody even knows what the long term effects will be, except those who have cardiac damage from the shots will surely die within a few years because of the strain that’s put their vital organs. In adults, for every life saved by the injections, 2 people die as a direct result of the jabs, and those 2 people would be alive if they had just caught “Convid 1984”, because it’s only a 0.01% risk of dying from the “plague” in over 95% of the population, making the risk from the jabs more lethal than the risk of the “plague”. In children, who haven’t had enough cases of the “plague” to even warrant the death jabs, the risk of dying from the jabs is far greater. Also, looking at the data from lsraeI, where the whole population is almost 100% fully vaccinated, the numbers are showing the jabs are destroying the immune system of the jabbed, which is resulting in a sharp increase in critical illness and death in the jabbed population, as opposed to countries where only 10% of the population is fully jabbed having the lowest number of critical illness and death. They say the jabs are “safe and effective”, but the data tells a different story, and numbers don’t lie. Any parent who allows their children to be injected with this experimental POISON, for a “virus” the children have minimal risk of getting, doesn’t deserve to be a parent, & if their children die from the jabs, they’re complicit in the murder of their children. Parents have a duty to protect their children from these psychopaths who want to depopulate the earth with deadly injections. WE are the carbon they want eradicated from the earth! Do not let them poison your children for a “virus” that’s equivalent to the common cold, or seasonal flu!