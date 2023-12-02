X LIVESTREAM 12/02/2023 I fill in as Host for SAVAGED...
Topics include: George Santos expulsion, Elon's "Go F*** Yourself" moment, Roseanne Barr (and other Leftists may be mouthing some Red Pill moments, but be weary), duplicitous CINOs and RINOs in our ranks, more....
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.