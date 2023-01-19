X22 REPORT Ep. 2976a - Trump Sends An Economic Message To The American People, It Has Begun

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2976a - Jan. 18, 2023
Trump Sends An Economic Message To The American People, It Has Begunhe GND is hoax just the like the arrest of Greta Thunberg, its all staged by the same people pushing an agenda. Holiday sales fall short and Microsoft is now laying off 10000 employees. Trump sends a message on how to take back the economy.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
