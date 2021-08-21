A Holistic Approach to Viruses with Dr. Brownstein

On this episode of Health made Radio Dr. Michael Karlfeldt discusses natural treatments to support the immune system in cases of the covid virus with Dr. David Brownstein the author of sixteen books including his newest publication the Holistic Approach to Viruses. After treating 150 patients, successfully by supporting their immune systems Dr. Browstein published his protocol for viruses. For decades now, Brownstein has prescribed vitamins A, C, and D to his patients, and at the first signs of illness, he instructs them to take dosages to 100,000 units of vitamin A and 50,000 units of vitamin D3 per day for four days, along with 1,000 milligrams of vitamin C per hour during waking hours until symptoms recede. It has been shown effective for the current covid virus infections as well.



At the time of this interview, the number of patients successfully treated with these all-natural strategies exceeds 515, and he has now published a book describing his approach, titled “A Holistic Approach to Viruses.”



“[Among] our [COVID-19] patients, we’ve had no deaths,” he says. “We’ve had a couple of hospitalizations, but much smaller than should be for the reported statistics. And we’re still using the same protocol we’ve been using for 25 plus years for flu and flu-like illnesses."



In this episode learn more about this simple yet effective natural therapy for viral and bacterial infections.