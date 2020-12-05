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Democrats Supporting Terrorism + Antifa to Achieve their Goals
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17 views • December 05, 2020
As Muslim terrorists decapitate school teachers who have the audacity to show the pictures of the prophet Muhammad, the left in America is realizing that they can use violence and the threat of violence in order to get ordinary citizens to kowtow to their women's and desires. This must stop, and the one gate that they haven't broken down is the Donald Trump presidency which is why he absolutely must serve for a second term. The Democrats are enabling antifa and BLM and the riots which are on going in the United States.
#antifa #terrorism #DonaldTrump
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#antifa #terrorism #DonaldTrump
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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