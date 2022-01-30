Kid Rock Refuses To Play At Venues With Vaccine Mandates And Calls Out The Liberal Media

Kid Rock stated: “People saying, I’m not going to that venue because there’s a vaccine mandate, this that and the other. Trust me. We’ve done all our research on this and the consensus says that all this is going to be done — if there are any of these venues, I’m not aware of any — but if there are any they’re going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, trust me, you don’t have to worry. You’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

“If you think I’m going to sit out there and say, ‘Don’t tell me how to live…while people are holding up their fucking vaccine cards and wearing masks, that shit ‘aint happening. So, it’s actually kind of unfortunate. We had to, we actually scratched Buffalo, New York off the list because of that, and Toronto, Canada, and several other cities we were looking at, because, you know, I’m not one way or the other but I don’t want to deal with that shit either. And I know that you don’t,” Kid Rock assured his fans.

“And by the way, there you go, liberal media. There’s your clickbait for tomorrow. Fuck with me. ‘Kid Rock said this about mandates, he’s not showing up.’ Fuck y’all. Anyway, music….” Rock stated.