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Bitchute colludes with Zionist trolls
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44 views • November 07, 2019
I informed bitchute on multople occasions that Israeli agents were impersonating me and they refused to help . indeed the Zionist CEO of bitchute Ray Vahey even removed the listing of Impersonation from Bitchutes list of malicious uses . whats more Bitchute closed down the forums that had listings of multiple reports of illegal activity . the ONLY explanation is that for whatever reason Bitchute is happy to collude with Israeli extremist and smear units
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