BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Eight Years in Planning: How the Corrupt CIA Used Legacy Media to Manufacture Their Proxy War With Russia
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
563 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • May 21, 2022
In 2014 Udo Ulfkotte, a former editor of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of the largest newspapers in Germany, came out and admitted that he worked covertly for the CIA and his job was to make the geo-politics of the United States look good around the globe. Ulfkotte also admits that the CIA use the mockingbird media around the planet to push the United States hidden agenda and that agenda included drawing Russia into a full on war with the United States and Europe. In this interview the former Editor of one of Germany's largest newspapers tells us as far back as 2014 how the CIA, the UK's Mi6, France's Intelligence community and Israel's Mossad use mainstream media and their reporters as Non-Official Cover operatives to bring on the narrative that Russia is the bad guy and must be eliminated and that is exactly what we are witnessing in present day with the proxy war in Ukraine.

#CIA #Russia #ProxyWar


Related video:

Udo Ulfkotte says all major media networks controlled by CIA
Olcay Kar YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtX_p-bDyxw

Please follow me on Social Media

Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda

Contact me: [email protected]

GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda

GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda

BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky

TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...

My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...

GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...

GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...

Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027

Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/

Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
russiaciaproxywar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

BRICS Leaders Gather in New Delhi for Two-Day Summit

Edison Reed
Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Trump Administration Sanctions All Iranian Airlines in Aviation Crackdown

Chase Codewell
Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Pakistan Warns Yemeni Strikes on Saudi Arabia Could Trigger Mecca Defense Pact

Garrison Vance
France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

France, Canada Join UK in Announcing Sanctions on Israeli Settlements

Garrison Vance
U.S. envoys &#8220;shocked&#8221; after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

U.S. envoys “shocked” after meeting with Ukrainian leaders, who mockingly refuse to recognize the territorial consequences of the war

Lance D Johnson
Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Ford’s China ties draw federal scrutiny as trade tensions escalate

Willow Tohi
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy