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Eight Years in Planning: How the Corrupt CIA Used Legacy Media to Manufacture Their Proxy War With Russia
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41 views • May 21, 2022
In 2014 Udo Ulfkotte, a former editor of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, one of the largest newspapers in Germany, came out and admitted that he worked covertly for the CIA and his job was to make the geo-politics of the United States look good around the globe. Ulfkotte also admits that the CIA use the mockingbird media around the planet to push the United States hidden agenda and that agenda included drawing Russia into a full on war with the United States and Europe. In this interview the former Editor of one of Germany's largest newspapers tells us as far back as 2014 how the CIA, the UK's Mi6, France's Intelligence community and Israel's Mossad use mainstream media and their reporters as Non-Official Cover operatives to bring on the narrative that Russia is the bad guy and must be eliminated and that is exactly what we are witnessing in present day with the proxy war in Ukraine.
#CIA #Russia #ProxyWar
Related video:
Udo Ulfkotte says all major media networks controlled by CIA
Olcay Kar YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtX_p-bDyxw
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#CIA #Russia #ProxyWar
Related video:
Udo Ulfkotte says all major media networks controlled by CIA
Olcay Kar YouTube Channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtX_p-bDyxw
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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