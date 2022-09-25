Step 4 - GLOBAL WALKOUT We are honored to have Mads Palsvig announce step no.4 of the GLOBAL WALKOUT. This will be a HARD STEP and will take some time and effort. Let's see who's ready for that :-) Remember the GLOBAL WALKOUT steps are always voluntary…just do what you can to the limit you are comfortable with. Website and announcement will go live at 8 pm GMT+1 time (in under 6 hours) www.globalwalkout.com/step-4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.