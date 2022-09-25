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Step 4 - GLOBAL WALKOUT We are honored to have Mads Palsvig announce step no.4 of the GLOBAL WALKOUT. This will be a HARD STEP and will take some time and effort. Let's see who's ready for that :-) Remember the GLOBAL WALKOUT steps are always voluntary…just do what you can to the limit you are comfortable with. Website and announcement will go live at 8 pm GMT+1 time (in under 6 hours) www.globalwalkout.com/step-4