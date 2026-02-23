BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Hawaii CC Law – 15 People 1300 Crimes – Save America Act
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
25 views • 2 days ago

US Supreme Court conservatives appear skeptical of Hawaii handgun limits


Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices signaled skepticism on Tuesday toward a Hawaii law that restricts the carrying of handguns on private property open to the public without the owner’s permission, appearing ready to expand gun rights again.

The court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, heard arguments in an appeal by challengers to the law – backed by President Donald Trump’s administration – of a judicial ruling that Hawaii’s measure likely complies with the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.


Hawaii’s law requires a property owner’s “express authorization” to bring a handgun onto private property open to the public, such as most businesses. Four other U.S. states have similar laws.

Three Hawaii residents with concealed-carry licenses and a Honolulu-based gun-rights advocacy group sued to challenge the law weeks after Democratic Governor Josh Green signed it in 2023.

Neal Katyal, the lawyer arguing on behalf of Hawaii, faced pushback from conservative justices when he said the law strikes a proper balance between the right to bear arms and the right of property owners to exclude guns from their property.


https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/us-supreme-court-hear-challenge-hawaii-handgun-limits-2026-01-20/

City of Kelowna report on repeat offenders says the system is failing British Columbians


The City of Kelowna is once again calling on higher levels of government to act immediately to improve public safety across British Columbia.


On Monday, councillors received a rundown on Chronic Offenders – Closing the Revolving Door, an advocacy paper delivered by the City to provincial and federal political leaders.


According to the City, it’s a document loaded with evidence demonstrating how the public safety system is failing British Columbians.


https://www.kelownanow.com/watercooler/news/news/Kelowna/City_of_Kelowna_report_on_repeat_offenders_says_the_system_is_failing_British_Columbians

SAVE Act passes House—with just one Democrat voting for


The Republican‑controlled House has narrowly passed the SAVE America Act, a sweeping election bill backed by President Donald Trump, sending the measure to the Senate, where it faces serious opposition.


The bill passed Wednesday by a 218-213 vote, with Republicans unanimously in favor and all but one Democrat voting against it.


Representative Henry Cuellar of Texas was the sole Democrat to support the legislation.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/save-act-passes-house-with-just-one-democrat-voting-for/ar-AA1WbJfr


Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
