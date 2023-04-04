Chlorine Dioxide for Sick Kids? Treating Earaches (Kids and Adults)

Chlorine Dioxide is one of the best medicinal treatments for sickness in Adults and Kids. It is inexpensive, quick, powerful and you can make and use it at home. However, when working with children, you simply need to know how to adjust the dosages for children based on their size/weight. Smaller weight = smaller dosage (usually)

In this series of videos, I walk through how you can adjust the dosages for children and how to introduce someone to Clo2, if they have never taken it before. It may seem scary at first because it is a very different type of medicine. However, if you take time to study and test it out for yourself (and even on yourself) you will see that these techniques can be made simple...and THEY WORK. In fact, they usually work faster and more powerfully than pharmaceutical medicines.

Although I am not a doctor, I share these videos to help the learners understand the principals and flexibilities of using it. In the end, you are the ones that need to learn and test these out for yourselves.

Health and Wellbeing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn, test it out and "prove all things" so that they can "hold fast to that which is good".





