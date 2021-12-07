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EMP WOULD KILL 90% OF AMERICANS, WARNS CONGRESSIONAL TASK FORCE CHIEF
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324 views • December 07, 2021
An Electro-Magnetic Pulse (EMP) from an attack or even from the Sun would kill the vast majority of Americans in a short time period by frying all electronics and ending civilization, warned Congressional EMP Task Force chief Dr. Peter Vincent Pry in an interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman from the Red Pill Expo. However, the risk could be mitigated with less tax money than the U.S. government sends to Pakistan in foreign aid each year, he said. Unfortunately, policymakers in Washington, D.C., have shown very little interest in dealing with this existential threat, according to the leading expert in this field.
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