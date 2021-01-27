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1/27/2021 Miles Guo: The CCP filed fake complaints about GTV, which has actually led us to win; many fellow fighters being threatened by the CCP were able to leave China, and our fellow fighters are really everywhere! Mr. Guo is discussing with the SEC on the possibility where the GTV stockholders shall have the option to withdraw stockholding or keep it; GTV may be relocated from the U.S. to another country, but it grants the most freedom and safety, providing you with all kinds of options