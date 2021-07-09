Situation Update, July 9th, 2021 - Government Vaccine Death Squads now being launched in New Zealand and USA

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The goal of the program — which has already been denounced by numerous state governors and U.S. senators — is to coerce people into taking “kill shots” of spike protein bioweapons, which are deliberately mislabeled “vaccines.” Very quickly, this program will be ramped up to full mandatory status, which means gunpoint enforcement of deadly shots, essentially meaning the U.S. government is unleashing death squads across America.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-07-09-white-house-officially-announces-vaccine-strike-forces.html
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26:30 New Zealand Death Squads
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