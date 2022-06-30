Yuval Noah Harari | WEF, 'Useless Eaters", Lockdowns and Emergencies with Michelle Sterling

Watch the Original Presentation from Michelle Sterling Today At: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8yp9BqXSZ6A

Historian and futurist Yuval Noah Harari seems a popular figure with the World Economic Forum. Michelle Stirling, Communications Manager for Friends of Science Society addresses on some concerning comments Harari has made on camera. He says that governments use emergency threats to control people, and while saying terror is a small threat, and politicians should address climate change which could kill millions. Stirling disputes that humans drive catastrophic climate change and suggests he consult with Dr. Nir Shaviv about how the Sun drives climate. Governments should not use an alleged climate emergency to control people. Likewise, she expresses concern that the World Economic Forum (WEF) celebrated lockdowns, despite them destroying the lives of millions of people. Harari has also commented on how 'useless eaters' will just take up resources as Artificial Intelligence and Robots take over work in the world. Stirling points out that this kind of thinking led to the horrific public policies of eugenics and euthanasia that were public policy in Germany before the Holocaust/Shoah genocidal massacre focussed on the Jews, along with others deemed unfit to survive. It is deeply concerning that there is a depopulationist element that is significant in the climate change movement. People like Jane Goodall who believe the earth's population should only be 500 million. These are dangerous thoughts in dangerous times.

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

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