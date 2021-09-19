© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lemuria & Atlantis Megaflood: Buddhist Folklores with Laos Author, Von Galt
Follow
0
Share
Report
74 views • September 19, 2021
Enjoy this interview that Mick of Modern Explorers does with Hmong author, Von Galt. In this interview, we go further in detail on the research that Von does following the Buddhist-Laos folklore about the megaflood of Lemuria. She explains the different megaliths, pyramids, and ancient tribal folklores that she has gathered so far from talking to elders and tribespeople from the Pacific Islands and Asia. Von is asking for help from the public for leads to collect missing folklores from indigenous tribes along the Pacific rim where Lemuria would be located according to Buddhist folklore.
The Modern Explorers is a community of Film Producers focusing on ancient ruins and eco-friendly projects from around the world
See the links below to learn more about Modern Explorers.
Modern Explorers Website:
http://modernexplorers.co.uk/
Modern Explorers Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ExploreTheUn...
___________________________
To learn more about Von's work and to email her any folklore leads, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Von’s email: [email protected]
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
The Modern Explorers is a community of Film Producers focusing on ancient ruins and eco-friendly projects from around the world
See the links below to learn more about Modern Explorers.
Modern Explorers Website:
http://modernexplorers.co.uk/
Modern Explorers Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/ExploreTheUn...
___________________________
To learn more about Von's work and to email her any folklore leads, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras: https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page: https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Von’s email: [email protected]
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.