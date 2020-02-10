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Affirm Relationship Trailer
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16 views • February 10, 2020
We are proud parents and podcast enthusiasts podcasting! Welcome the hosts of the entertaining, alluring, enlightening podcast, Affirm Relationship: Informing you about how the show birthed, the roles that men and women hold in relationships and intimate moments of the lives of these entertaining individuals. This podcast covers topics such as edifying, strengthening and demystifying relationships in our society and their relevance to our culture today. You will be educated, empowered, entertained and enlightened. We love your feedback! Have a topic you would like to hear on the show? Comment below.
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