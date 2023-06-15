'Honey,' no one cares: Rob Schmitt's News From The Left

Joe and Ashley Biden push the administration's annual Juneteenth antics, Elon Musk drops more truth on Twitter, and Demi Lovato is unaware how exhausting pronoun spectacles are to normal Americans: Rob Schmitt's "News From The Left"







