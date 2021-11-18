QR Code to facilitate Communism and World Bank Controlling Everything?

Contact information for the US Constitution Party:Should the QR Codes, Naked Body Scanners, the TSA, the United Nations, DHS, and all this medical and Communist Chinese tyranny be wiped out?#BidenEffectIs Donald J. Trump still the 45th US President, because there is no legitimate 46th. How many states are showing beyond ridiculous election fraud. Where is the US Justice System? Are they all taking pay in their offshore Chinese and Foreign Bank Accounts?How come Hillary Clinton has even been arrested for anything.Why can someone get 20 years in prison for a copy of Hunter Biden laptop, but Robert Hunter Biden, and his father, can take millions in bribes from China to lay down for occupation, ingest cocaine, and do absolutely everything possible to destroy the US and Free World, not one thing to help anything, or anyone out except pedophiles, transgenders, and corrupt elite child and drug traffickers.