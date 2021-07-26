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Taking On School Board Tyrants - This Is How You Do It!
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40 views • July 26, 2021
Tired of the national politics that never seems to so the right thing? Want to take a stand locally and make real changes? Well, start with your local school board. Adam Heikkila joins me in this episode to demonstrate how he and his family take a stand at school boards across the state of Michigan, and how he is training other men to do the same.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/taking-on-school-board-tyrants-this-is-how-you-do-it/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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