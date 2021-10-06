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NWO elite putting Borg "black goo" AI femtobots into the alcohol & meat besides the COVID-19 vaccine
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259 views • October 06, 2021
Black Goo fallen angel demon-possessed femtobots are in the alcohol and meat and vaccine (90% graphene oxide black goo)
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite offspring are putting the fallen angel demon-possessed neurolink Borg “black goo” A.I. femtobots into the alcoholic drinks and the meats. They are also in the COVID-19 fake pandemic lie A.I. “black goo” femtobot 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccines. 80% of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet officers have drunk the black goo, and the bodies of all of their Saturnalian Satan “Black Sun” Schwarze Sonne Nazi SS Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses are also swarming with these fallen angel archons’ “black goo” AI femtotech nanobots. They require all of their Draco earth ruler “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of Anunnaki’s Vatican Satanist headquarters’ Satanist henchman Prophet Muhammad’s Muslim Islamic followers to make a pilgrimage once in their lifetime to the Illuminati’s Kaaba Kabbalah “black meteor black goo” stone in Mecca to kiss it so that they are infected by the “black goo” and can be mind-controlled anytime to blow up buildings and conduct mass shooting. However, most of the terrorism in the world are conducted by the fallen angels’ 6,000 year old Atlantis companies Monarch Solutions and Mobius and Umbrella companies’ super soldiers, who are Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Freemason Rosicrucian Druid Babylonian Sumerian Nazi Vril Mormon Scientology Moonies Voodoo Santeria Native-American-spiritualism Buddhist Hindu Catholic mysticism Muslim Sufi Jehovah’s Witness Amish witch Norse paganism Korean shamanism SokkaGakkai Aum Korean-ancestry cults Atlantis Satanism nephilim civilization mystery school religions occult witches (both Freemason Satanism “dualism” doctrine black magicians and white witches to deceive the humans into choosing one of Satanism’s witchcraft side), who are MILAB-abducted and mind-programmed to conduct the world’s terrorism for their Draco and Pleiadian Nazi SS Satanist CIA Al-Qaeda lower servants.
Dumping COVID-19 fake Coronavirus femtobots in the chemtrails and waters was not effective so the ascended master fallen angel archon devils are now directly injecting these fake vaccine femtobots into the human specie people’s bodies
The COVID-19 Coronavirus is not a virus. Viruses do not exist, and the whole lie about viruses is to make money from their Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft industry. What Satan Lucifer and his ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal globalist elites call as viruses are actually exosomes that are created by the human victims’ bodies when they are attacked by the Illuminati Umbrella company’s biochemical weapon femtotech nanobot epidemics pandemics, which are the size of quarks that make up the atom. They are small microscopic fallen angel demon-possessed robots that are spread into your bodies. They were spreading the COVID-19 Coronavirus femtobot nanites in the air using their invisible chemtrails from the Mars planet factories, and in the water, and on the medical masks. However, that was not working, so they have to inject the COVID-19 Coronavirus femtobots directly into the humans using their fake scam genocide vaccines.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite offspring are putting the fallen angel demon-possessed neurolink Borg “black goo” A.I. femtobots into the alcoholic drinks and the meats. They are also in the COVID-19 fake pandemic lie A.I. “black goo” femtobot 5G remote assassination t-Veronica zombie virus biochemical weapon Borg vaccines. 80% of the Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich imperial space fleet officers have drunk the black goo, and the bodies of all of their Saturnalian Satan “Black Sun” Schwarze Sonne Nazi SS Satanist Draco reptilian chimera alien bosses are also swarming with these fallen angel archons’ “black goo” AI femtotech nanobots. They require all of their Draco earth ruler “snake in the Garden of Eden” Anu of Anunnaki’s Vatican Satanist headquarters’ Satanist henchman Prophet Muhammad’s Muslim Islamic followers to make a pilgrimage once in their lifetime to the Illuminati’s Kaaba Kabbalah “black meteor black goo” stone in Mecca to kiss it so that they are infected by the “black goo” and can be mind-controlled anytime to blow up buildings and conduct mass shooting. However, most of the terrorism in the world are conducted by the fallen angels’ 6,000 year old Atlantis companies Monarch Solutions and Mobius and Umbrella companies’ super soldiers, who are Illuminati NWO New Age Wicca witch Freemason Rosicrucian Druid Babylonian Sumerian Nazi Vril Mormon Scientology Moonies Voodoo Santeria Native-American-spiritualism Buddhist Hindu Catholic mysticism Muslim Sufi Jehovah’s Witness Amish witch Norse paganism Korean shamanism SokkaGakkai Aum Korean-ancestry cults Atlantis Satanism nephilim civilization mystery school religions occult witches (both Freemason Satanism “dualism” doctrine black magicians and white witches to deceive the humans into choosing one of Satanism’s witchcraft side), who are MILAB-abducted and mind-programmed to conduct the world’s terrorism for their Draco and Pleiadian Nazi SS Satanist CIA Al-Qaeda lower servants.
Dumping COVID-19 fake Coronavirus femtobots in the chemtrails and waters was not effective so the ascended master fallen angel archon devils are now directly injecting these fake vaccine femtobots into the human specie people’s bodies
The COVID-19 Coronavirus is not a virus. Viruses do not exist, and the whole lie about viruses is to make money from their Semjaza’s medical science witchcraft industry. What Satan Lucifer and his ascended master fallen angel devils and their Illuminati NWO nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal globalist elites call as viruses are actually exosomes that are created by the human victims’ bodies when they are attacked by the Illuminati Umbrella company’s biochemical weapon femtotech nanobot epidemics pandemics, which are the size of quarks that make up the atom. They are small microscopic fallen angel demon-possessed robots that are spread into your bodies. They were spreading the COVID-19 Coronavirus femtobot nanites in the air using their invisible chemtrails from the Mars planet factories, and in the water, and on the medical masks. However, that was not working, so they have to inject the COVID-19 Coronavirus femtobots directly into the humans using their fake scam genocide vaccines.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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