Donald J Trump Jr on Conservative Judges | Turning Point Action Conference
GalacticStorm
2063 Subscribers
10 views
Published Yesterday

Don Trump Jr: My Father Appointed Authentically Conservative Judges


Donald Trump Jr. discusses the importance of the conservative judges appointed by President Trump in Biden's America.


@DonaldJTrumpJr



Watch LIVE: http://bit.ly/plutorav


Watch our LIVE coverage of @TPAction_

#ACTCON2023 here:

https://rumble.com/v30c34o-live-c

Keywords
don trump jrfull speechturning point action conference

