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Dr Erickson COVID-19 Briefing (banned youtube video)
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503 views • April 28, 2020
The video of Dr Erickson & Dr Massihi that was banned (censored) from youtube after receiving millions of views. When something is being censored and silenced repeatedly by authorities is a good indicator it's worth looking into and making up your own mind. Freedom of thought, Freedom of Speech.
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