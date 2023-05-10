Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published a day ago
https://gettr.com/post/p2glqvwa67f

Ava became a supporter of the New Federal State of China(NFSC), founded by Miles Guo and the number one enemy of the CCP. She is warning us about the CCP's 3F plan, CCP's weaponization, and other disruption plans for America.

艾娃成為新中國聯邦和郭文貴創立的新中國聯邦的支持者，中共的頭號敵人。 她警告我們中共的3F計劃、中共武器化和其他破壞美國的計劃。

@KristiLeigh @S7Gril

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平


