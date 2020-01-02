WARNING! THE VACCINES ARE A TROJAN HORSE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After two Samoan children died in June 2018 following MMR injections, the people of Samoa grew distrustful of vaccines, leading globalist front groups to entice the island nation with a $34 million grant encouraging them to carry out the vast vaccination project, as police and media shut down dissenting voices promoting alternative treatments like vitamin A supplements.