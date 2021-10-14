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The Fake Fake News Symposium MSM Analyzed and Ripped Apart by UK Column News team.
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50 views • October 14, 2021
The Fake Fake News Symposium MSM Analyzed and Ripped Apart by UK Column News team.
https://rumble.com/vnqdal-the-fake-fake-news-symposium-msm-analyzed-and-ripped-apart-by-uk-column-new.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
Full Show = https://www.ukcolumn.org
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Alex Thomson with today UK
Sources:
*************
Symposium: - https://bit.ly/3ACCzSL
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3FLtDOz
BBC Article London (Original): - https://bit.ly/3iY2r5x
BBC Cardiff Article: - https://archive.is/Tj58t
Citizen Journalist Thread: - https://archive.is/KkmHA
Press and Journal Article: - https://bit.ly/3mMF6oB
BBC Piece: - https://archive.is/QitfW
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/2X8AwrP
Marianna Spring Goes Phishing
https://rumble.com/vnqdal-the-fake-fake-news-symposium-msm-analyzed-and-ripped-apart-by-uk-column-new.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=3
An excerpt taken from Full Show UK Column News - 13th October 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bUhg3S81xpUR/
Full Show = https://www.ukcolumn.org
Brian Gerrish, Mike Robinson, David Scott and Alex Thomson with today UK
Sources:
*************
Symposium: - https://bit.ly/3ACCzSL
Sky Article: - https://bit.ly/3FLtDOz
BBC Article London (Original): - https://bit.ly/3iY2r5x
BBC Cardiff Article: - https://archive.is/Tj58t
Citizen Journalist Thread: - https://archive.is/KkmHA
Press and Journal Article: - https://bit.ly/3mMF6oB
BBC Piece: - https://archive.is/QitfW
UK Column Article: - https://bit.ly/2X8AwrP
Marianna Spring Goes Phishing
Keywords
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