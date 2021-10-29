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Prince parla delle scie chimiche in televisione già nel 2011 31 Gennaio 2018
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108 views • October 29, 2021
Oggi gli unici a non essersi accorti di questa trasformazione sono i debunkers. Nel 2011 persino l’artista di livello mondiale Prince può andare in televisione e parlare esplicitamente di scie chimiche, senza che l'intervistatore scoppi a ridere, anzi dimostrando una seria e composta attenzione alle parole del musicista.
“Dreamer”
I was born, raised on a slave plantation
In the United States, of the red, white and blue
Never knew that I was different, till Dr. King was on a balcony
Lyin' in a bloody pool
I expected so much more from a loving
A loving, loving society
A truthful explanation, you know what
I got another, another conspiracy
If it was just a dream, listen, call me, call me a dreamer too
With more rewards and accolades, then anyone before or after
21st century, oh what a shame, what a shame
Race, race still matters
A race to what, and where we going
We in the same boat, but I'm the only one rowing
Last time I checked, you were sleeping, but you can call me a dreamer too
(What's up with this)
Peanut butter logic, served on a bed of lies
Don't go down too easy, when you've seen your father cry
Have you ever clutched the steering wheel in your car too tight
Praying that police sirens just pass you by that night
While the helicopter circles us, this theory's getting deep
Think they're spraying chemicals over the city
While we sleep
Come on, I'm staying awake
you can call me a dreamer too
(Ahhh, I got one eye open for these devils)
(Wake up, wake up)
(I pledge allegiance, to..)
***************************************
Sono nato e cresciuto in una piantagione di schiavi,
negli Stati Uniti del bianco, rosso e blu.
Non sapevo di essere diverso finché Martin Luther King
non giacque disteso su un ballatoio in una pozza di sangue.
Mi aspettavo molto di più da una società amorevole, amorevole.
[Mi aspettavo] una spiegazione sincera, ma ho avuto un’altra cospirazione.
Senti, se è stato tutto un sogno, puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
Con più premi e con più seguito di chiunque altro
prima o dopo il 21 secolo, oh che peccato, che peccato.
La razza, la razza conta ancora. Una corsa a che cosa, e verso dove.
Siamo nella stessa barca, ma a remare sono solo io.
L’ultima volta che ho guardato stavi dormendo,
ma puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
Una logica da bigotti, servita su un piatto di bugie,
non va giù molto facilmente, quando hai visto tuo padre piangere.
Non hai mai stretto con troppa forza il volante della macchina,
mentre pregavi che le sirene della polizia passassero via nella notte?
Mentre l’elicottero ci gira sulla testa, questa teoria diventa profonda.
Credo che spargano roba chimica sulla città mentre noi dormiamo.
Dài, io resto sveglio, tu puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
(Ma tengo un occhio aperto per questi maledetti)
(Sveglia, sveglia)
(Io giuro fedeltà a…)
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Le playlist aiutano a trovare le tematiche che cercate.
Questo il link https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino
Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza.
Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione.
“Dreamer”
I was born, raised on a slave plantation
In the United States, of the red, white and blue
Never knew that I was different, till Dr. King was on a balcony
Lyin' in a bloody pool
I expected so much more from a loving
A loving, loving society
A truthful explanation, you know what
I got another, another conspiracy
If it was just a dream, listen, call me, call me a dreamer too
With more rewards and accolades, then anyone before or after
21st century, oh what a shame, what a shame
Race, race still matters
A race to what, and where we going
We in the same boat, but I'm the only one rowing
Last time I checked, you were sleeping, but you can call me a dreamer too
(What's up with this)
Peanut butter logic, served on a bed of lies
Don't go down too easy, when you've seen your father cry
Have you ever clutched the steering wheel in your car too tight
Praying that police sirens just pass you by that night
While the helicopter circles us, this theory's getting deep
Think they're spraying chemicals over the city
While we sleep
Come on, I'm staying awake
you can call me a dreamer too
(Ahhh, I got one eye open for these devils)
(Wake up, wake up)
(I pledge allegiance, to..)
***************************************
Sono nato e cresciuto in una piantagione di schiavi,
negli Stati Uniti del bianco, rosso e blu.
Non sapevo di essere diverso finché Martin Luther King
non giacque disteso su un ballatoio in una pozza di sangue.
Mi aspettavo molto di più da una società amorevole, amorevole.
[Mi aspettavo] una spiegazione sincera, ma ho avuto un’altra cospirazione.
Senti, se è stato tutto un sogno, puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
Con più premi e con più seguito di chiunque altro
prima o dopo il 21 secolo, oh che peccato, che peccato.
La razza, la razza conta ancora. Una corsa a che cosa, e verso dove.
Siamo nella stessa barca, ma a remare sono solo io.
L’ultima volta che ho guardato stavi dormendo,
ma puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
Una logica da bigotti, servita su un piatto di bugie,
non va giù molto facilmente, quando hai visto tuo padre piangere.
Non hai mai stretto con troppa forza il volante della macchina,
mentre pregavi che le sirene della polizia passassero via nella notte?
Mentre l’elicottero ci gira sulla testa, questa teoria diventa profonda.
Credo che spargano roba chimica sulla città mentre noi dormiamo.
Dài, io resto sveglio, tu puoi anche chiamarmi un sognatore.
(Ma tengo un occhio aperto per questi maledetti)
(Sveglia, sveglia)
(Io giuro fedeltà a…)
ATTENZIONE: TUTTI I LINK DEI VIDEO BRIGHTEON SONO BANNATI A LIVELLO MONDIALE DALLA MAGGIOR PARTE DEI SOCIAL (es. Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp ecc.)
AL MOMENTO FUNZIONA TELEGRAM E QUASI TUTTE LE E MAIL.
https://www.tinelli.eu
Per supportare il canale https://www.PayPal.Me/DinoTinelli
AMAZON: LIBRO DI DINO TINELLI "IL RISVEGLIO" https://www.amazon.it/Risveglio-Terra-Piana-Dino-Tinelli-ebook/dp/B07RBN4XQ8/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&;qid=1556959977&sr=8-1-fkmrnull
https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
1° canale http://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli
2° canale Youtube https://www.youtube.com/c/DinoTinelli_nuovo
Playlist di Dino Tinelli https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino/playlists
My Radio https://www.spreaker.com/user/10657103
✔ NON SONO MEMBRO DELLA “FLAT EARTH SOCIETY”. Si tratta di un gruppo di opposizione controllata che diffonde menzogne sulle verità della Terra Piatta fornendo informazioni fasulle inserite a quelle corrette.
✔NOTA SUPPLEMENTARE
Se non siete d’accordo, se non vi piace il video, non guardatelo.
Le playlist aiutano a trovare le tematiche che cercate.
Questo il link https://www.youtube.com/user/tinellidino
Mettere in discussione, fare ricerca, eseguire prove e confutare fatti scientifici da tutte le angolazioni è scienza.
Credere ciecamente in ciò che ci hanno detto ed insegnato attraverso la scolarizzazione obbligatoria è religione.
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