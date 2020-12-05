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What is Schwab's "Post Corona Era" Great Reset? A Global Totalitarian Marxist Technocracy
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47 views • December 05, 2020
“FASCIST EXPERIMENT BEING PUSHED BY CONTROLLING ELITES.”
- ALAN JONES (Host, Sky News), DECEMBER 3, 2020
To learn more, please see:
https://dryburgh.com/what-is-schwabs-great-reset-a-global-totalitarian-marxist-technocracy
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
(All clips Copyright Sky News. Transitions Copyright Peter Joseph. Provided for Educational Fair Use Purposes Only)
- ALAN JONES (Host, Sky News), DECEMBER 3, 2020
To learn more, please see:
https://dryburgh.com/what-is-schwabs-great-reset-a-global-totalitarian-marxist-technocracy
Twitter @DryburghDotCom
(All clips Copyright Sky News. Transitions Copyright Peter Joseph. Provided for Educational Fair Use Purposes Only)
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