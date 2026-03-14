🚨US AIR FORCE NIGHTMARE: IRAN UNVEILS NEW SURFACE-TO-AIR MISSILE

Iran ramps up its asymmetric edge with the 359 loitering Surface-to-Air Missile: bigger, faster upgrade to the drone-killing 358 that's already downed many US drones in the last 11 days.

🔸 The smaller 358 variant, known as Saqr-1 among Houthi forces, boasts a proven combat record by shooting down multiple US drones in operations, highlighting its effectiveness against unmanned threats

🔸 Upgraded with a larger airframe and the powerful 359 (Tolou-10) turbojet engine that delivers more than double the thrust of its predecessor, the 359 achieves blistering speeds up to 1,000 km/h, a striking range beyond 150 km, and operational altitudes exceeding 9 km or 30,000 feet for high-altitude intercepts

🔸 Engineered to lock onto high-value assets like AWACS, refueling tankers, HALE drones, and special mission aircraft from standoff distances over 150 km, it could disrupt critical aerial refueling and command ops in hot zones, thanks to advanced optical homing and 360-degree detection

🔸 Advanced system supercharges Iran's network of allies including Hezbollah in Lebanon, Houthi militants in Yemen with their Saqr-2 variant, & Iraqi resistance groups, enabling them to flip the script on US-led coalitions by contesting air superiority in regional conflicts

🔸 What's often overlooked is how this affordable loitering tech, complete with a likely more potent warhead, could expose vulnerabilities in billion-dollar Western platforms, forcing a reevaluation of tactics in asymmetric warfare scenarios

Do you think US drones will be capable of cope with this missile?

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Adding from Scott Ritter today, about Kharg Island (video posted earlier here):

The 31st MEU is heading toward the Persian Gulf.

There’s a lot of talk about the Marines taking Kharg Island.

But the truth is the USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship that carries the embarked 31st MEU, can’t get anywhere near the island—the Strait of Hormuz is closed.

To even try and enter the Persian Gulf is the kind of suicidal venture former Marine Commandant, General David Berger, warned about in his 2019 Commandants Planning Guidance, where he noted that “our Nation’s ability to project power and influence beyond its shores is increasingly challenged by long-range precision fires; expanding air, surface, and sub-surface threats; and the continued degradation of our amphibious and auxiliary ship readiness. The ability to project and maneuver from strategic distances will likely be detected and contested from the point of embarkation during a major contingency…it would be illogical to continue to concentrate our forces on a few large ships. The adversary will quickly recognize that striking while concentrated (aboard ship) is the preferred option.”

And yet here we are, seven years later, a prisoner of legacy doctrine and systems.

If Marines are to attempt to take Kharg Island, it will have to be an assault launched from ashore, not from the sea. Marines and their Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft will need to deploy to Kuwait or Bahrain, both of which are currently under attack from Iranian missiles and drones, and from their attempt an air assault.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because in May 1975, US Marines carried out a similar vertical envelopment on Koh Tang island in the Gulf of Thailand. Conceived as a rescue mission to free US merchant marine sailors taken prisoner by the Khmer Rouge, the Marines instead found no prisoners, but lots of dug in Khmer Rouge fighters who ended up shooting down three of the eleven helicopters used in the initial landing, and heavily damaging five others. In the end, 38 Marines and US Air Force personnel were killed, and another 50 killed before the Marines had to be extracted under heavy fire. In the confusion of the final evacuation, three Marines were left on the island, and were subsequently captured and executed by the Khmer Rouge.

Any attempt to land Marines on Kharg Island will end in a disaster that would make Koh Tang island look like child’s play.

General David Berger knew this.

I wonder what the current Commandant, General Eric Smith, has to say about this?

Back in 1990 the Marine Corps Commandant, General Al Gray, formed an ad hoc planning cell to challenge the plans being put together by General Norman Schwarzkopf to liberate Kuwait.

Does General Smith possess the kind of intelligence and courage that General Gray had in standing up to bad ideas, or will he stand by silently as history repeats itself in the Persian Gulf, where the 31st MEU may find itself in a repeat of the Koh Tang debacle so Donald Trump can falsely declare victory over Iran.

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