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Cyber Poligon: Fire accelerant of the Great Reset – but not without a way out!
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23 views • October 06, 2021
The World Economic Forum (WEF) teamed up with the Russian government (!!) and global banks in July 2020 and July 2021 to run simulations of high-profile cyberattacks that, in an emergency, could bring down the entire global economy. The simulation, called Cyber Polygon, bears alarming similarities to the pandemic simulation Event 201, also sponsored by the WEF, which took place shortly before the COVID-19 crisis. Anyone who can add one and one has an inkling of what is imminent. But every crisis also holds an opportunity ...
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