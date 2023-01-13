Informed Consent?? | This was a call to the NHS Scotland vaccination helpline back in October 2022

Let's talk about informed consent, regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.
This was a call to the NHS Scotland vaccination helpline back in October 2022.
How do they respond when it's a Vaccine injured that calls them?
Listen to the possible side effects they're still telling people!
Source @Corona Conspiracy
Thanks to the Big Dutchman for Link
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.