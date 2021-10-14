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Dr. Shimon Yanowitz | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 1, 2021
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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40 views • October 14, 2021
Dr. Shimon Yanowitz | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 1, 2021
⁣Clip From: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NzTWmY_XjOQ
While it's still up.

Deutscher Stream Link: https://youtu.be/pj7rWUKb7KY

Since mid-July 2020, the Corona Committee has been conducting live,
multi-hour sessions to investigate why federal and state governments
imposed unprecedented restrictions as part of the Coronavirus response
and what the consequences have been and still are for people.

Learn more about the committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de
For anonymous reports: https://securewhistleblower.com
Telegram Committee: https://t.me/s/Corona_Ausschuss
Telegram OVALmedia: https://t.me/s/OVALmedia

With your donation you make our work possible. Unfortunately, we cannot issue donation receipts at this time.

The bank details are:
Lawyer's escrow account/trust account:
Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich

Intended purpose
"Donation Corona Committee"
IBAN: DE57 1203 0000 1072 0158 50
BIC: BYLADEM1001

Address:
Dr. Reiner Fuellmich
Senderstr. 37
37077 Goettingen
Germany
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.

⁣Dr. Shimon Yanowitz | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - October 1, 2021
⁣This clip by Kristall

⁣Dr Shimon Yanowitz, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, October 1 2021
⁣Dr Shimon Yanowitz, Dr Reiner Fuellmich, CoronaCommittee, Health
Keywords
healthdr reiner fuellmichcoronacommittee
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