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LOCK DEM UP PRESIDENT TRUMP!
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13 views • May 20, 2020
The Left have committed crimes against humanity and need to answer for what they have done to America. The Left SCREAMED saying "NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW" and now they are quite when it comes to their crimes.
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