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Climate Change is a Lot of Hot Air (MIRRORED)
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182 views • June 28, 2020
Climate Change is a Lot of Hot Air (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/IkvbAypFS0g
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, analyses the claims of climate change campaigners and demolishes the myths.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on my website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/IkvbAypFS0g
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, analyses the claims of climate change campaigners and demolishes the myths.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on my website.
Thank you for all your encouragement and support.
Please subscribe to this channel and please share.
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