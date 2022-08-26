Organizer of Reckoning Fest Shows How Average Citizens Can Take a Stand Against Tyranny

Chris Eryx of https://reckiningfest.com/ joins guest host Thomas Renz of https://renz-law.com/ to break down how an average citizen can take a stand against tyranny.

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