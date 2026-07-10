Geoengineering Debate, an interview with Jim Lee

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Geoengineering remains one of the most debated topics in discussions about climate, technology, and public policy. Historical programs, research proposals, and government documents continue to raise questions about what has been studied, what has been tested, and what evidence supports various claims. In our latest interview, we examine the history, competing viewpoints, and ongoing debate surrounding geoengineering. Watch the full conversation to explore the topic in greater depth and make your own informed assessment.
#Geoengineering #ClimateDiscussion #ScienceResearch #PublicPolicy
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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