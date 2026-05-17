Ducks vs. Golden Knights | NHL Playoff Highlights | Game 5 | May 12, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from the Stanley Cup Playoff Round 2 matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vegas Golden Knights on May 12, 2026, where Olen Zellweger scored his first NHL playoff goal in dramatic fashion and Pavel Dorofeyev came up clutch for the Golden Knights
0:00 1st Period
5:57 2nd Period
7:15 3rd Period
9:41 Overtime