Humanity Held Hostage - Vaccine Deaths and Injuries

"The government has killed millions of people with the plandemic and millions more with the vaccine. Countless people have been injured by these vaccines -- the internet is flooded with vaccine victims and nobody is being held accountable. They knew that this vaccine was certain death for the recipients, but that didn't stop then from coming on television and selling the Kool-Aid... And they're not stopping with vaccine injuries; they're not stopping with the slow kill. They're imploding our society; they're destroying our country; and it's like this in every part of the New World Order..."

Also see: The Intentional Genocide of the Human Race

http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/06-2022

