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Melissa Tate Exposes The Black Demoralization Project
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110 views • July 15, 2021
Melissa Tate, author of "Choice Privilege: What's Race Got To Do With It?," joins Alex Jones live via Skype to expose how critical race theory is designed to demoralize black people, especially in the United States, and turn them into a political tool to help implement communist policies.
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