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Campark T200 4K Trail Camera w/ Solar Panel - Full Review | Setup | Samples
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at the latest trail camera from Campark. This is the T200 model. It shoots in 4K and has an included solar panel for power. This camera is on sale at Amazon for $199.99. Check out the link in the description below.
Buy the Campark T200:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TMN7DCL/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glc_fabc_HC03QJ4XDC4FDJYG2C1B?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
The Other Android App if you need it:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;source=web&rct=j&url=https://apkpure.com/hunting-4k/com.jght.hunting_4k_fx/amp&;ved=2ahUKEwjcxZGavOLvAhXYM1kFHXjBAKcQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw08QkRqZ313AYxtTG7rqJDe&cf=1
0:00 - Intro
0:57 - Overview & Unboxing
4:32 - How To Use & Setup
14:26 - The App & WiFi
16:56 - Video Samples
18:35 - Photo Samples
19:33 - Conclusion & Thoughts
#campark #trailcamera #solarpanel
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https://parksntech.com/
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Check out our official merch stores:
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Twitter:
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Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
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Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
Buy the Campark T200:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TMN7DCL/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glc_fabc_HC03QJ4XDC4FDJYG2C1B?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1
The Other Android App if you need it:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;source=web&rct=j&url=https://apkpure.com/hunting-4k/com.jght.hunting_4k_fx/amp&;ved=2ahUKEwjcxZGavOLvAhXYM1kFHXjBAKcQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw08QkRqZ313AYxtTG7rqJDe&cf=1
0:00 - Intro
0:57 - Overview & Unboxing
4:32 - How To Use & Setup
14:26 - The App & WiFi
16:56 - Video Samples
18:35 - Photo Samples
19:33 - Conclusion & Thoughts
#campark #trailcamera #solarpanel
Check out our website:
https://parksntech.com/
If you love me, buy me a beer!
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/parksntech
Other Video Channels - Please Subscribe!
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@ParksNTech:c?r=95KADff9ZH3Zb4JvjzrgjisEW9BzWhdP
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/parksntech
Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tDWC55bAPqHa/
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-619415
Check out our official merch stores:
https://teespring.com/stores/parksntech
https://www.zazzle.com/store/parks_n_tech
Twitter:
https://www.twitter.com/parks_tech
Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/parks_n_tech_official
Get 2 FREE Months Of Stadia Pro:
Use my link for a 1 month free trial plus an extra free month, terms apply https://stadia.com/link/referrals?si_rid=10602831575579231856&;si_rt=1
My Music Comes From MusicBed. Sign up with this link and get one month FREE!
https://www.musicbed.com/invite/w4BYb
Amazon Profile Link - Vine Voice Member:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/profile/amzn1.account.AHVYJTCVY4KGNT4XARQBSJNQMWVQ
Here's a referral code to get a $20 credit when you join Google Fi! Redeem it at https://g.co/fi/r/7VAD94
DJI Sale:
https://click.dji.com/ADTKf0yvob4bQ-8FWAvbOQ?pm=link&;as=0001
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