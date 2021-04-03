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Campark T200 4K Trail Camera w/ Solar Panel - Full Review | Setup | Samples
Parks N' Tech
Parks N' Tech
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11 views • April 03, 2021
Today we are taking a look at the latest trail camera from Campark. This is the T200 model. It shoots in 4K and has an included solar panel for power. This camera is on sale at Amazon for $199.99. Check out the link in the description below.

Buy the Campark T200:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08TMN7DCL/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_glc_fabc_HC03QJ4XDC4FDJYG2C1B?_encoding=UTF8&;psc=1

The Other Android App if you need it:
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&;source=web&rct=j&url=https://apkpure.com/hunting-4k/com.jght.hunting_4k_fx/amp&;ved=2ahUKEwjcxZGavOLvAhXYM1kFHXjBAKcQFjAAegQIAxAC&usg=AOvVaw08QkRqZ313AYxtTG7rqJDe&cf=1

0:00 - Intro
0:57 - Overview & Unboxing
4:32 - How To Use & Setup
14:26 - The App & WiFi
16:56 - Video Samples
18:35 - Photo Samples
19:33 - Conclusion & Thoughts

#campark #trailcamera #solarpanel

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