Sheriff Richard Mack at the World Wide Freedom Rally

Sheriff Richard Mack is a former peace officer and Arizona sheriff. He is the first lawman who filed a lawsuit against the federal government and took it all the way to the supreme court and won.Mack says if we had just a third of the law enforcement officers that understood and kept their oath to the constitution, we wouldn't have the government overreach problems we are witnessing today.Government needs to protect our liberties at all times, even during an emergency. Freedom comes first.If we keep our oath, we keep America.Mack quotes Justice Scalia, "It [the constitution] divides power among sovereigns and among branches of government precisely so we can resist the temptation to concentrate power in one location as an expedient solution to the crisis of the day."The problem in America today is not a pandemic, it is corrupt officials.For more info, visit:#WeWillALLbeThere #Honolulu #Freedom