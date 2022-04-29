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Operation NORTHWOODS
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111 views • April 29, 2022
OP Freedom.
OPERATION NORTHWOODS, which conclusively proves that governments regularly perform false flag attacks to get their way.
On 13th March, 1962, General Lyman Lemnitzer presented Robert McNamara with a top-secret memo, urging President Kennedy to order a variety of shocking incidents to create a rationale for invading Cuba. Code named Operation Northwoods, the memo suggested that the administration should arrange a terror campaign in Miami and Washington that would create international revulsion against the government of Fidel Castro.
President John F. Kennedy summoned Lyman Lemnitzer to the Oval Office on 16th March, 1962, where they discussed Operation Northwoods. Kennedy rejected the idea and three months later he told Lemnitzer that he was being moved from the Pentagon to become Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe.
Source:https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKnorthwoods.htm
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12kdbd-operation-northwoods.html
OPERATION NORTHWOODS, which conclusively proves that governments regularly perform false flag attacks to get their way.
On 13th March, 1962, General Lyman Lemnitzer presented Robert McNamara with a top-secret memo, urging President Kennedy to order a variety of shocking incidents to create a rationale for invading Cuba. Code named Operation Northwoods, the memo suggested that the administration should arrange a terror campaign in Miami and Washington that would create international revulsion against the government of Fidel Castro.
President John F. Kennedy summoned Lyman Lemnitzer to the Oval Office on 16th March, 1962, where they discussed Operation Northwoods. Kennedy rejected the idea and three months later he told Lemnitzer that he was being moved from the Pentagon to become Commander of U.S. Forces in Europe.
Source:https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKnorthwoods.htm
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12kdbd-operation-northwoods.html
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